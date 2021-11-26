Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,371.50.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

