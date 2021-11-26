Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Calyxt worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLXT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

In other Calyxt news, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

