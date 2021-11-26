Campbell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

