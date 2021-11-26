Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $210.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.38.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

