Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

