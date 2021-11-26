Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 701.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

PNC opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.48 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.