Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

