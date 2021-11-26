Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $558.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.00 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

