Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $248.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.