Canton Hathaway LLC Has $120,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

