Canton Hathaway LLC Has $69,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

