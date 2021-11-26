Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $31,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $265.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.66. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.