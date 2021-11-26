Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $7,121,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective (up previously from $441.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.84.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

