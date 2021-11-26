Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

ZTS stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average of $198.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

