Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 4,128 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.21. 13,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,928. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

