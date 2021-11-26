Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $4.85 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PPL by 58.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 69.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after buying an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after buying an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $28.26. 48,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

