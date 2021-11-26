Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 424,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

