Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.41. 4,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.09 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

