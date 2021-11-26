Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

