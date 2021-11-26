Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after buying an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 281,452 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

