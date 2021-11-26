Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

