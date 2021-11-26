Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $273.39 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,479,035. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.