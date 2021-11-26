Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $273.39 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.12.
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,479,035. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
