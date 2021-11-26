Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $63.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,861 shares of company stock valued at $38,013,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Capri by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

