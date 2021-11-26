CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. 29,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,676. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,333,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,571,491.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,669 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,332. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

