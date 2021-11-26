Cars.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 631% compared to the average volume of 532 call options.

CARS stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

