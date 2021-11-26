Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 60.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $207.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

