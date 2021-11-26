Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 150,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 617,759 shares.The stock last traded at $128.88 and had previously closed at $130.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

