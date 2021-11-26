Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.00 by Barclays

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €4.00 ($4.55) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.14) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.36) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.04 ($5.73).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.65 ($6.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.63. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €4.32 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of €7.60 ($8.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

