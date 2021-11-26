Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLBT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $10,209,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

