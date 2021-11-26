Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.30.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3413495 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

