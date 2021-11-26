Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of CNTG stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 217,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,967. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -2.11. Centogene has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

