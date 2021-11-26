Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $438.24

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 438.24 ($5.73) and traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.04). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 301,102 shares trading hands.

CAML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market capitalization of £425.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

