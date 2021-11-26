CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after acquiring an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.63. 17,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,685. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

