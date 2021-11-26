Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTHR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

