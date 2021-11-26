ChartEx Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. ChartEx has a market cap of $505,912.36 and approximately $426,194.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00073386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00097910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.54 or 0.07474639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,570.19 or 0.99916087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

