ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

