CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Up 0.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.92. 11,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 25,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

