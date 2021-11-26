Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 59.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 572,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 441,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,468,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 774,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,969,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

