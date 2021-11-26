CIBC Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.47% from the company’s current price.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.45.

TSE:OR opened at C$15.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.12. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

