Citigroup Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $10.31 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

