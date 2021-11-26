Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 11,925 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,679,000 after buying an additional 481,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.61. 76,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $97.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.