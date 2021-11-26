Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 13,522 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 45.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.