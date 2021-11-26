Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

