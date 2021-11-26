Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $452,924.58 and $1,012.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,359.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.91 or 0.01041039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00270906 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028919 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003496 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

