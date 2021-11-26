Community Capital Management LLC Buys 2,625 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

RJF traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,205. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

