Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $265.43. 21,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.66. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

