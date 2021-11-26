Community Capital Management LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.89. 312,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

