Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,512.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,655.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.26 billion and a PE ratio of -79.20.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total value of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

