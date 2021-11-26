Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $267.63 on Top Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $200.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $267.63 or 0.00492235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

