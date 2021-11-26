Contrasting IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

IMI has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IMI and Zurn Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMI $2.34 billion 2.69 $218.54 million N/A N/A Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.18 $48.50 million $1.80 20.63

IMI has higher revenue and earnings than Zurn Water Solutions.

Dividends

IMI pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zurn Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Zurn Water Solutions pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares IMI and Zurn Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMI N/A N/A N/A Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IMI and Zurn Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMI 0 4 8 0 2.67 Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than IMI.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats IMI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications. This division offers actuators, air preparation products, pressure switches, and fittings; pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, and vacuum motion solutions; solenoid valves, angle-seat valves, motorized valves, NAMUR valves, and systems for dust filters; miniature fluid control solutions; precise and accurate syringes, syringe pumps, and rotary valves; and high-pressure control valves, nuclear valves, and pressure transmitters, as well as hydraulic solutions. It provides its products under the Norgren, Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn, Maxseal, and Thompson Valves brands. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions, such as specialized valves and actuators to the fossil power, oil and gas, petrochemical, nuclear, marine, and pharmaceutical markets under the IMI Bopp & Reuther, IMI CCI, IMI Fluid Kinetics, IMI InterAtiva, IMI NH, IMI Orton, IMI PBM, IMI Remosa, IMI STI, IMI TH Jansen, IMI Truflo Marine, IMI Truflo Rona, IMI Truflo Italy IMI Z&J, and IMI Zikesch brands. The IMI Hydronic Engineering division provides products for hydronic distribution systems, which deliver heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors. This segment offers balancing and control solutions, thermostatic control and pressurization systems, dirt and air separators, and pressure step degassers under the IMI Pneumatex, IMI TA, IMI Flow Design, IMI Heimeier, and IMI Aero-Dynamiek brands. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

